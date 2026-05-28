Catholic World News

Pope establishes commission to supervise hospital founded by Padre Pio

May 28, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: In a chirograph on May 27, Pope Leo XIV established a Steering and Supervisory Commission for the House for the Relief of Suffering, the hospital established in 1956 by St. Pio of Pietrelcina.

Unions representing employees there announced a hunger strike earlier this month, with four non-negotiable demands: “guarantee of quality care for all patients who see the hospital as a national point of reference; protection of the rights and future of hundreds of workers and their families, defense of the original mission of the House for the Relief of Suffering; [and] enhancement of the historical and social heritage of the territory.”

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