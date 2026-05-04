Catholic World News

Employees at Padre Pio’s hospital begin hunger strike

May 04, 2026

» Continue to this story on Foggia Today (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Unions representing employees at the Home for the Relief of Suffering, a hospital founded by St. Pio of Pietrelcina in 1956, announced the beginning of a hunger strike on May 2.

Foggia Today reported that the unions have four non-negotiable demands: “guarantee of quality care for all patients who see the hospital as a national point of reference; protection of the rights and future of hundreds of workers and their families, defense of the original mission of Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza; [and] enhancement of the historical and social heritage of the territory.”

“We are not willing to watch a heritage of faith, solidarity and professionalism crumble,” the union representatives said in a joint statement.

The Foggia Today article did not report on the hospital management’s reaction.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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