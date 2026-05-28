Catholic World News

Bishop, other Indonesian Catholics give Muslims sacrificial animals for festival

May 28, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Maksimus Regus of Labuan Bajo gave a sacrificial cow to the imam of the Al-Munawwarah Terang Grand Mosque as Muslims commemorated the festival of Eid al-Adha on May 27.

“We bring a gift in the form of a sacrificial animal as a sign of brotherhood and support for Muslim families,” Bishop Regus said. The mosque’s imam, in turn, said that “the bishop’s presence strengthens us as Muslims preparing for the sacrifice, and at the same time affirms our togetherness with Catholic families who have long lived in harmony here.”

UCA News reported that “from the national capital Jakarta to Christian strongholds in eastern Indonesia, Catholic individuals and Church-based groups donated cows and goats” for sacrifice. Jakarta Cathedral, for example, gave sacrificial animals to Istiqlal Mosque.

Located in Southeast Asia, Indonesia, a nation of 283.6 million (map), is the world’s fourth most populous; it is also the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation. The nation is 78% Muslim, 13% Christian, 2% new religionist, and 2% ethnic religionist.

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