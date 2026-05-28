Catholic World News

Pope Leo calls on Polish Catholics to protect life from conception to natural death

May 28, 2026

At the conclusion of his May 27 general audience, Pope Leo XIV asked Polish pilgrims to work to protect life from conception to natural death.

“Yesterday you celebrated Mother’s Day,” Pope Leo said. “I thank all the mothers who generously passed on the gift of life and take care of their children, teaching them love for God and neighbor.”

“May the Holy Mother of God intercede for them, so that they may obtain the grace of a lasting bond with Jesus,” the Pope continued. “With her help, protect the life of every person in your homeland—from conception to natural death. I bless you all.”

The Pontiff’s words were omitted from the Vatican’s English translation of the Pope’s remarks.

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