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Pope, in audience on Vatican II, reflects on liturgical reform

May 27, 2026

Continuing his series of Wednesday general audiences on the Second Vatican Council and its documents, Pope Leo XIV spoke this morning on “The reform of the liturgy: tradition and development“ (video).

It was the Pontiff’s second audience devoted to Sacrosanctum Concilium, the Constitution on the Sacred Liturgy (1963).

“At that moment in history, there was a strong sense of the need for a renewal of the ritual forms through which, for centuries, the Church had glorified God and sanctified the Christian people,” Pope Leo told pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square. “Thanks to the Liturgical Movement, the conviction had matured—later expressed by Saint John Paul II—that ‘a very close and organic bond exists between the renewal of the liturgy and the renewal of the whole life of the Church.’“

Reflecting on the relation between tradition and development, the Pope said:

To encourage the access of the faithful to the richness of the gifts of grace dispensed by the sacred liturgy, the Constitution Sacrosanctum Concilium thus indicates, with a very effective phrase, the direction to take: “That sound tradition may be retained, and yet the way remain open to legitimate progress” ... The Council affirms the legitimacy of this progress, rooted in authentic Tradition, distinguishing within the liturgy “immutable elements, divinely instituted” from “elements subject to change [which] not only may but ought to be changed with the passage of time if they have suffered from the intrusion of anything out of harmony with the inner nature of the liturgy or have become unsuited to it” (SC, 21). Changes of this type have taken place constantly over the centuries in order to enable the faithful to participate fruitfully, through ritual actions, in the Paschal Mystery of Christ, the foundation of the Christian faith. The Church’s worship has thus been “embodied” in the cultural forms of each age and has been able to influence them and even transform them. The liturgy has thus been, for centuries, a driving force for evangelization. Today, this energy must be renewed in continuity with the authentic and living Catholic tradition, that is, in accordance with a dynamic aimed at introducing believers to the fullness of the truth.

“It is therefore understandable why the Council Fathers recommended that the revision of the rites, when ‘the good of the Church genuinely and certainly requires them,’ must be carried out taking care that ‘any new forms adopted should in some way grow organically from forms already existing’ (SC, 23),” the Pope added. “The Council Magisterium, in this way, thus calls for the avoidance of confusion amongst the faithful, discouraging anyone from adding, removing or altering anything in liturgical matters on their own initiative (cf. SC, 22). The progress evoked in the Conciliar Constitution in no way compromises ecclesial communion: rather, it seeks to confirm and foster it.”

The Pontiff concluded with a call to priests to follow liturgical rubrics:

I therefore urge all those called to prepare the celebration of the divine mysteries, in particular priests who exercise the ministry of liturgical presidency, to always uphold that respect for the texts and regulations of the liturgy which springs from an inner attitude of openness and trust in God, manifesting humility before His greatness and sincere fidelity to ecclesial communion.

Audiences in series “Vatican Council II through its Documents”

On Dei Verbum, the Dogmatic Constitution on Divine Revelation (1965):

On Lumen Gentium, the Dogmatic Constitution on the Church (1964):

On Sacrosanctum Concilium, the Constitution on the Sacred Liturgy (1963):

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