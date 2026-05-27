Catholic World News

Pope Leo issues new appeal for peace in Ukraine

May 27, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of today’s general audience, Pope Leo XIV again appealed for peace in Ukraine.

“I am following with concern the war in Ukraine, which has intensified significantly in recent days,” Pope Leo said to pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square. “I wish to express my solidarity with all those suffering as a result of the recent attacks, which have also targeted civilians.”

The Pope added:

War does not solve problems; it exacerbates them. It does not build security; it multiplies suffering and hatred. Where missiles and drones fall, hopes are crushed, homes and places of worship are destroyed, and innocent lives are cut short.



I entrust all peoples stricken by war to the protection of the Virgin Mary, Queen of Peace.

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