Catholic World News

USCCB committee chairman: Increase funding for EPA, Department of the Interior

May 27, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The chairman of the U.S. bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development called on Congress to increase funding for the EPA and Department of the Interior, from fiscal year 2026 levels to the higher levels in the preceding fiscal year.

In a recent letter to leaders and ranking members of the House and Senate appropriations committees, Archbishop Shelton Fabre of Louisville, Kentucky, also asked that “funding allocation be faithful to the mission and goal of these agencies.”

“Adequate funding for EPA and DOI is necessary for our nation to safeguard our God-given, life sustaining natural resources such as water, air, lands, and wildlife,” Archbishop Fabre added. “Congress should take care to ensure that these funds address environmental risks to God’s creation, especially for the most vulnerable amongst us.”

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