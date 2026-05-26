Catholic World News

Pope calls for aid for Gaza

May 26, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Addressing questions from journalists this evening as he left Castel Gandolfo, Pope Leo XIV called for aid for the suffering people of Gaza.

Stating that “the people are truly suffering,” Pope Leo urged “all authorities to assist and accompany the people of Gaza, and to help begin reconstruction.”

The Pope also renewed his appeal for a disarmed AI and noted that “war is being waged with AI, without thinking about human lives, which are truly victims of all this.”

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