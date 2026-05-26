Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat calls for international cooperation to address health disparities

May 26, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Addressing the World Health Assembly, a Vatican diplomat called for international cooperation to address “disparities in life expectancy and health quality across and within countries.”

“Shared responsibility is a call for civil authorities to consistently uphold the God-given dignity of every human being, by promoting the right to the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health in policymaking and improving the conditions that enable people to live in good health,” said Archbishop Ettore Balestrero, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva, Switzerland.

Archbishop Balestrero added that “the ethical litmus test of any reshaped global health architecture is how it treats those whose inherent dignity is most easily forgotten: the child in the womb, the elderly, persons with disabilities, the poor, the displaced.”

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