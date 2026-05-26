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Vatican spokesman: New encyclical challenges us to remain human in an age of algorithms

May 26, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: In an editorial on Pope Leo’s first encyclical letter, a Vatican spokesman wrote that “in the age of artificial intelligence, with human dignity in danger of being obscured by enormous concentrations of technological power beyond all control, and by new forms of dehumanization, Pope Leo XIV recalls us to the ‘urgent duty’ to remain deeply human.”

Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication, said that “the Successor of Peter invites us to let technology to advance ‘without allowing the heart to regress,’ even amid our times filled with polarization and violence, which see the expansion of a ‘culture of power’ and war rehabilitated as an instrument of international politics.”

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