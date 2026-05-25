Catholic World News

‘Live Christian charity,’ Pope tells Barcelona business leaders

May 25, 2026

Pope Leo XIV received members of Círculo Ecuestre, a club of Barcelona business leaders, and encouraged them to “live Christian charity.”

“Every believer in Christ is called to keep his life open to the action of the Holy Spirit, in an attitude of tireless willingness to live Christian charity, a theological virtue by which we love God above all things and others as ourselves, precisely for love of God,” Pope Leo said during the audience, which took place this morning in Consistory Hall of the Apostolic Palace.

“The Christian, then, is not a simple philanthropist, but someone compassionate, who loves without interest and actively seeks the integral well-being of others,” the Pope continued. “I invite you to keep your gaze fixed on Christ, because only in this way is it possible to recognize his presence in the least and neediest brothers and sisters.”

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!