Catholic World News

‘Live Christian charity,’ Pope tells Barcelona business leaders

May 25, 2026

Pope Leo XIV received members of Círculo Ecuestre, a club of Barcelona business leaders, and encouraged them to “live Christian charity.”

“Every believer in Christ is called to keep his life open to the action of the Holy Spirit, in an attitude of tireless willingness to live Christian charity, a theological virtue by which we love God above all things and others as ourselves, precisely for love of God,” Pope Leo said during the audience, which took place this morning in Consistory Hall of the Apostolic Palace.

“The Christian, then, is not a simple philanthropist, but someone compassionate, who loves without interest and actively seeks the integral well-being of others,” the Pope continued. “I invite you to keep your gaze fixed on Christ, because only in this way is it possible to recognize his presence in the least and neediest brothers and sisters.”

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

 
Further information:
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Mon25 May
Ordinary Time

Memorial of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of the Church; Memorial Day (USA)

Image for Memorial of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of the Church; Memorial Day (USA)

In 2018 Pope Francis decreed that the ancient devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary, under the title of Mother of the Church, be inserted into the Roman Calendar. The liturgical celebration, B. Mariæ Virginis, Ecclesiæ Matris, will be celebrated annually as a Memorial on the day after…

Learn more about this day.

May Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: