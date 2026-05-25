Catholic World News

Albania’s president meets with Pontiff

May 25, 2026

Pope Leo XIV received President Bajram Begaj of Albania in a private audience today.

President Begaj, the nation’s president since 2022, then met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of His Holiness, and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations.

“During the cordial discussions at the Secretariat of State, appreciation was expressed for the good bilateral relations, as was the intention to further develop cooperation in areas of mutual interest,” the Holy See Press Office said in a statement. “The conversation then turned to various international issues, with a particular focus on the Western Balkans region and its path toward membership in the European Union.”

The meeting between the Pope and the president follows a February meeting between Pope Leo and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama. Albania’s president is the head of state; the nation’s prime minister is the head of government.

Located in Southeast Europe, the nation of 2.6 million (map) is 65% Muslim (61% Sunni, 4% Shia) and 33% Christian (20% Orthodox, 11% Catholic). Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there in 2014.

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