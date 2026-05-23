Catholic World News

Irish prime minister, Pontiff discuss need for peace

May 23, 2026

Micheál Martin, the taoiseach (prime minister) of Ireland, discussed peace in a May 22 audience with Pope Leo XIV.

“Very pleased to meet with the Pope Leo XIV in The Vatican today,” Prime Minister Martin wrote in a social media post. “We discussed the need for peace globally and reflected on the Irish experience of not just achieving an agreement, but nurturing peace and building reconciliation.”

Following the papal audience, the taoiseach met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of His Holiness, and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations.

“During the cordial talks at the Secretariat of State, satisfaction was expressed for the good relations between the Holy See and Ireland,” the Holy See Press Office said in a statement. “Attention then turned to the country’s socio-economic situation, as well as to relations between the local Church and the State, with particular focus on the area of education.”

The statement concluded:

The conversation continued regarding several regional and international policy issues, including Europe and the Middle East, the prospects for peace in those regions, as well as the question of multilateralism.

Ireland, a nation of 5.3 million, is now 90% Christian (82% Catholic) and 2% Muslim.

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