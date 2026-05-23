Catholic World News

Cardinal Czerny pays tribute to martyred Czech priests

May 23, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Michael Czerny, S.J., the prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, paid tribute to two Czech martyrs at a conference organized by the Czech embassy to the Holy See.

Cardinal Czerny, whose family left Czechoslovakia for Canada when he was two, spoke about Fathers Jan Bula and Václav Drbola, who will be beatified on June 6. Their lives, he said, are “proof that no violence can stifle the life of God in those who entrust themselves to Him.”

The conference, entitled Blessed Martyrs of Communism, took place on May 20.

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