Catholic World News

USCCB publishes slides related to pastoral response to pornography

May 22, 2026

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops published two sets of slides (1, 2) related to its pastoral response to pornography.

The first set of slides includes data on pornography and cellphone use. The second set begins:

Civil authorities should prevent the production and distribution of pornographic materials. Recognizing the grave violation to the dignity and truth of human sexuality, we urge legislators to renew federal and state efforts to address the scourge of pornography and the lack of meaningful safeguards against it. The rise of artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies bring this issue to the forefront with a new urgency.

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