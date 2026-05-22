Catholic World News

Holy See ‘gravely concerned’ about attacks on civilians in armed conflicts

May 22, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Addressing a UN Security Council discussion, a Vatican diplomat said that the Holy See “is gravely concerned by the growing disregard for international humanitarian law and by the normalization of conduct that places civilians increasingly at risk.”

“Attacks on places of worship and religious communities are gravely concerning,” Msgr. Robert Murphy, chargé d’affaires of the Permanent Observer Mission of the Holy See to the United Nations, said on May 21.

Msgr. Murphy also emphasized the “urgent need to protect medical personnel and facilities” and said that “the growing role of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, in warfare is a matter for concern. The use of technology must always be grounded in ethical responsibility, since no machine can replace the moral judgment required when human lives are at stake.”

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