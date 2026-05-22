Catholic World News

In England, police end criminal investigation of street preacher

May 22, 2026

Police ended their criminal investigation into Dia Moodley, a Protestant pastor arrested in Bristol, England, in November on suspicion of inciting religious hatred.

The street preacher “was subjected to arrest, eight hours in a police cell, a police visit to his home, interrogation at the police station and the initial imposition of bail conditions that banned him from entering and therefore preaching in Bristol city center over Christmas,” ADF International said in a statement.

The legal advocacy organization said that this was “the second time Avon and Somerset Police have arrested the pastor for commenting on Islam and transgender ideology while street preaching. After his first arrest in March 2024, the police also dropped their investigation.”

“Avon and Somerset Police have arrested me twice because my lawful speech was seen as offensive to some Muslims and people with a progressive worldview,” said Moodley. “Meanwhile, the police have shockingly failed to investigate violence and threats against me, committed by those who object to my speech.”

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