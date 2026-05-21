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Synod releases 18-page document on 2027-2028 Synod events

May 21, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The General Secretariat of the Synod released an 18-page document on the 2027-2028 Synod events that were approved by Pope Francis early last year.

As part of the implementation phase of the 2021-2024 synod on synodality, there will be diocesan assemblies in the first half of 2027, assemblies of episcopal conferences in the latter half of 2027, continental assemblies in the first four months of 2028, and an ecclesial assembly at the Vatican in October 2028. The respective themes of these four stages are recollecting, interpreting, orienting, and celebrating.

The overarching question throughout the process is “In light of the journey undertaken after the conclusion of the 2021-2024 Synod, and with a view to offering its fruits as a gift to the other Churches and to the Holy Father: what concrete form of a missionary synodal Church and what new paths of synodality are emerging in your community?”

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