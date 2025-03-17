Catholic World News

Vatican announces 3-year implementation phase of Synod on Synodality

March 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has approved plans for a three-year implementation phase of the Synod of Synodality, which took place from 2021 to 2024.

The implementation phase will focus on the reception of the synod’s final document. Following the publication of a support document in May 2025, the plans envision diocesan evaluation assemblies in the first half of 2027, national evaluation assemblies in the second half of 2027, and continental evaluation assemblies in the first half of 2028.

The three-year process is scheduled to culminate in an October 2028 ecclesial assembly at the Vatican.

