Vatican announces 3-year implementation phase of Synod on Synodality
March 17, 2025
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has approved plans for a three-year implementation phase of the Synod of Synodality, which took place from 2021 to 2024.
The implementation phase will focus on the reception of the synod’s final document. Following the publication of a support document in May 2025, the plans envision diocesan evaluation assemblies in the first half of 2027, national evaluation assemblies in the second half of 2027, and continental evaluation assemblies in the first half of 2028.
The three-year process is scheduled to culminate in an October 2028 ecclesial assembly at the Vatican.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Today 7:47 AM ET USA
Most Catholics, clergy included, have no idea what the 'Synod on Synodality' was/is about. The 67-page final document of the synod full of terms such as "journey" - 62x, "discernment" - 70x, "process" - 88x, "listen" - 61x, "together" - 64x, and "unity" - 65x, does not seem to present any unambiguous practical instructions.