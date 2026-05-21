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Pope Leo’s private secretary discusses Pontiff’s life of prayer

May 21, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: In an interview released by the Order of Saint Augustine, Pope Leo XIV’s private secretary discussed the Pontiff’s life of prayer.

“From the very start of the day, he has his fixed times for prayer, including holy Mass and the recitation of the Liturgy of the Hours; we also pray the Rosary,” said Father Edgard Rimaycuna, who described Pope Leo as “a man who seeks to build bridges, seeks dialogue, and always avoids confrontation.”

Throughout the day, the Pontiff “seeks contact with God through silence and through prayer before the Blessed Sacrament in the chapel,” the Peruvian priest added.

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