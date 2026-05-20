Catholic World News

Over 200 immigrants from Hong Kong enter Church in UK

May 20, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: 246 immigrants from Hong Kong were received into the Catholic Church in ten cities in the United Kingdom at Easter, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales announced.

Auxiliary Bishop Paul McAleenan of Westminster, the episcopal conference’s Lead Bishop for Migrants and Refugees, paid tribute to the witness of Catholics born in Hong Kong to their fellow immigrants.

“An outstanding feature of the Hong Kong Catholic community who have settled in England and Wales in recent years is their attachment to their faith,” said Bishop McAleenan. “Their joy, fervor and enthusiasm are an inspiration. I thank them for their witness, and I welcome those from Hong Kong who were received and baptized into the Catholic Church at Easter.”

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