Catholic World News

In India, Catholics who confronted Hindu mob are charged with attempted murder

May 19, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Two weeks after a Hindu mob disrupted a Mass in a remote Indian village—and police arrested Catholics who confronted the mob—the Catholics remain behind bars, with bail twice denied.

“When the hooligans disrupted the Mass on May 1 shouting ‘conversion,’ our people forced them out,” said Bishop Devprasad John Ganawa of Udaipur. “Instead of registering a criminal case against the intruders, the police have charged our people with ‘conversion and attempt to murder’ and arrested nine Catholics of Bandaria Parish.”

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