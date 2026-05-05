Catholic World News

Hindu mob disrupts Mass in India; 4 Catholics arrested

May 05, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: A mob of Hindu activists disrupted a Mass in Kalinjara, India, on May 1. Police arrested four Catholics who confronted them.

“They entered the substation during Communion and started filming it on their mobiles, and then began alleging religious conversion activity,” said Father Arvind Amliyar. “They also alleged that a cow had been killed for the community feast.”

“One of them even tried to threaten our men with a knife, but he was overpowered, and the knife was snatched from him,” Father Amliyar added.

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