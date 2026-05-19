Catholic World News

Canadian university establishes Pope Francis Institute

May 19, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic university in Ontario, Canada, announced the establishment of the Pope Francis Institute.

“One year after Pope Francis’s death, St. Jerome’s University is announcing the launch of the world’s first initiative of its kind dedicated to advancing his substantial pastoral legacy,” the university said in establishing the institute, which “will be guided by the core themes of Francis’ pontificate. These include amplifying voices on the peripheries, advocating for migrants and refugees, caring for our common home, and healing the social fragmentation of our digital age.”

Peter Meehan, the university’s president, discussed the institute in an interview with Vatican News.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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