Catholic World News

Archbishop Hicks emphasizes importance of dialogue, speaks of disagreements with Mayor Mamdani

May 19, 2026

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Reporter

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview with the National Catholic Reporter, Archbishop Ronald Hicks of New York said that “under the Catholic umbrella, there are going to be different visions and different points of view.”

“We have to be a Church of dialogue and realize that just my point of view might not be your point of view,” he continued. “It doesn’t mean that everything’s just relevant and open to debate, but there’s something truly that we believe in, and that’s our core, that’s our belief.”

“I’m looking forward to listening, to dialogue, to grounding ourselves also in the truth,” he added. “Sometimes I think no matter what issue we’re talking about, we might not agree on everything that we’ve said, but at least somehow we can sit at the same table and be open to those conversations”

Asked about New York City’s mayor, Archbishop Hicks said that “Mayor Mamdani and I have already met,” and “we agree that there’s many things we disagree on.”

“The things that we do agree on, and if it can help the common good, let’s look for ways of collaboration,” added Archbishop Hicks, who was installed as archbishop in February.

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