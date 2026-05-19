Catholic World News

Pakistan’s bishops invite Pope Leo to visit nation

May 19, 2026

» Continue to this story on Radio Veritas Asia

CWN Editor's Note: During a May 15 papal audience with the bishops of Pakistan, the president of Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Pakistan invited Pope Leo to visit the nation.

“In response, Pope Leo XIV expressed openness to the invitation and assured the bishops of his desire to visit Pakistan in the future,” Radio Veritas Asia reported.

Islam is the official religion of the South Asian nation of 257 million (map), the fifth most populous in the world. 95% of Pakistan’s people are Muslim, 2% are Christian, and 1% are Hindu.

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