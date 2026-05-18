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Pope Leo’s first encyclical, on AI and the human person, to be released on May 25

May 18, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV’s first encyclical, devoted to preserving the human person in the age of artificial intelligence, will be released on May 25.

The Pope signed the encyclical, entitled Magnifica Humanitas (Magnificent Humanity), on May 15, the 135th anniversary of Pope Leo XIII’s landmark social encyclical Rerum Novarum.

In a departure from precedent, the Pontiff himself will attend the encyclical’s presentation and deliver an address. Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, Cardinal Michael Czerny, Anna Rowlands (professor at Durham University), Christopher Olah (co-founder of Anthropic), and Leocadie Lushombo (Jesuit School of Theology / Santa Clara University) are also scheduled to speak at the presentation.

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