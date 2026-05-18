Catholic World News

Pope thanks Catholic Extension Society for supporting poor Catholic communities

May 18, 2026

Pope Leo XIV today received board members of the Catholic Extension Society and their families and thanked them for their support of poor Catholic communities in the continental United States, Puerto Rico, and Cuba.

“The same zeal that moved the Christians of the early Church to share the news of Jesus Christ and the gift of the Spirit inspired your founder, Father Francis Clement Kelley over 120 years ago,” Pope Leo said during the audience, which took place in Consistory Hall of the Apostolic Palace. “This missionary enthusiasm is still needed today, and so I would like to thank you for your continued efforts to minister to the needs of the poorer Catholic communities both in the United States and abroad.”

“I likewise encourage the pastoral care you are offering to the disadvantaged, as well as to the many immigrant families in the United States,” the Pope continued. “It is imperative that our brothers and sisters experience the warmth of a community which is marked by the presence of Christ.”

Highlighting the importance of love for the poor and vibrant parish life, Pope Leo added:

The early Church bears witness to the fact that wherever there is a true faith community, Christian charity inspires its members to alleviate the suffering of others and tend to those in need, especially the poor (cf Acts 2:45; 6:1-6). Love for the poor can therefore be understood as “the evangelical hallmark of a Church faithful to the heart of God” (Dilexi Te 103), and also open the door for those we serve to come to know the Lord more deeply as we bear witness to his love. As you continue your mission, the dedication of Catholic Extension to not only alleviate the temporal needs of those less fortunate, but also invest in building up vibrant Catholic communities is particularly necessary today. Faith-filled communities provide an opportunity for individuals to experience the joy of new life in Christ lived out in a daily, ordinary fashion. They provide support, as we have seen, for the poor, but also the strength that we all need in order to face the challenges of life with faith. In a particular way, these communities are also the “good soil” in which new vocations to the priesthood and to religious life can take root and begin to grow (cf. Mt 13:8), providing new laborers for the harvest for years to come (cf. Lk 10:2).

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