Catholic World News

Excommunicated Zambian prelate dies at 78

May 18, 2026

» Continue to this story on ACI Africa

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu, who led Zambia’s most prominent see from 2006 until 2018, died on May 15 at the age of 78.

In 2024, Archbishop Mpundu incurred an automatic excommunication when he ordained a bishop without papal approval.

Archbishop Mpundu “was widely respected for his strong advocacy on governance, social justice, and national affairs, courageously speaking out on matters of truth and justice while shepherding the faithful with compassion and wisdom,” said Archbishop Alick Banda, his successor as archbishop of Lusaka.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!