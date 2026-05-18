Catholic World News

In Charlotte diocese, ranks of pastors decline amid surge in administrators

May 18, 2026

Intensifying a trend begun last year, a North Carolina bishop appointed parochial administrators rather than pastors to lead eight of his diocese’s parishes.

Beginning July 1 in the Diocese of Charlotte, one priest will serve as the newly appointed parochial administrator of two parishes, and six priests will each serve as the newly appointed parochial administrator of one parish. A parochial administrator holds a temporary appointment rather than a stable office.

In June 2024, shortly after his episcopal ordination, Bishop Michael Martin, O.F.M. Conv., appointed six pastors and one parochial administrator to lead parishes. In May 2025, however, he appointed eight parochial administrators as well as eight pastors to lead parishes.

The annual announcement of new summer assignments does not include changes made during the course of the year. According to the diocesan priest directory, which has not yet incorporated the newly announced assignments, the diocese currently has 64 pastors and 15 administrators, 14 of whom are listed as parochial administrators. The new assignments will yield a net gain of five parishes led by parochial administrators, bringing the total to a quarter of the diocese’s parishes.

In early 2024, before Bishop Martin’s episcopal ordination, the diocese had 76 parishes and 17 missions, according to that year’s edition of The Official Catholic Directory. At the time, only one parish was led by a parochial administrator, according to the Directory.

That administrator was leading the diocese’s largest parish in place of a pastor who had been accused of sexually abusing minors before his priestly ordination, as well as boundary violations in every parish in which he had served. In January, Bishop Martin returned the former pastor to active ministry in another assignment.

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