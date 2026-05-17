Catholic World News

Pope Leo recalls World Communications Day, Laudato Si’ Week

May 17, 2026

At the conclusion of today’s Regina Caeli address, Pope Leo XIV recalled World Communications Day and Laudato Si’ Week.

World Communications Day was instituted at the behest of the fathers of the Second Vatican Council; Laudato Si’ Week is named after Pope Francis’s 2015 encyclical letter on care for our common home.

“In many countries, World Communications Day is being marked today, whose theme this year I have chosen as ‘Preserving Human Voices and Faces,’“ Pope Leo told pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “In this era of artificial intelligence, I encourage everyone to commit themselves to promoting forms of communication that always respect the truth of the human person, on which every technological innovation should be focused.”

The Pope added:

From today until next Sunday, Laudato Si’ Week is taking place, dedicated to the care of creation and inspired by Pope Francis’ Encyclical. In this jubilee year of Saint Francis of Assisi, we recall his message of peace with God, with our brothers and sisters, and with all creatures. Sadly, in recent years, due to wars, progress in this direction has been greatly impeded. Therefore, I encourage the members of the Laudato Si’ Movement and all who promote an integral ecology to renew their commitment. Indeed, caring for peace is caring for life!

After greeting various groups of pilgrims, Pope Leo wished everyone a happy Sunday.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!