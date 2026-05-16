Catholic World News

Armenian Christian leader to visit Vatican

May 16, 2026

The Holy See Press Office announced today that Aram I, head of the Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia, will visit the Vatican next Monday and Tuesday.

The Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia, based in Lebanon, is one of the two chief jurisdictions in the Armenian Apostolic Church (CNEWA profile). The Armenian Apostolic Church is among the Oriental Orthodox churches that ceased to be in full communion with the Holy See following the Ecumenical Council of Chalcedon (451).

Aram I will meet with Pope Leo, as well as with officials of the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity, on May 18. The following day, he will deliver a lecture at the Pontifical Oriental Institute on the challenges faced by Christians in the Middle East.

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