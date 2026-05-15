Catholic World News

Belize diocese opposes national school-based HPV vaccination campaign

May 15, 2026

» Continue to this story on Diocese of Belize City and Belmopan

CWN Editor's Note: The sole diocese in the Central American nation of Belize announced its opposition to a nationwide school-based HPV vaccination campaign.

“The Church affirms the value of the HPV vaccine and recognizes that it is ethically acceptable” but opposes the school-based campaign, the Diocese of Belize City and Belmopan stated on May 14. “The Church’s concerns are not about the vaccine itself, but about proportionality, parental rights, informed consent, and the sensitive moral context surrounding a sexually transmitted infection.”

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