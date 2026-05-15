Catholic World News

Priestly ordinations continue to decline in South Korea

May 15, 2026

» Continue to this story on The Chosun Ilbo

CWN Editor's Note: Seventy-seven priests were ordained in South Korea in 2025—down from 90 in 2024, 118 in 2022, 147 in 2019, and 185 in 2017.

The Sunday Mass attendance rate also fell from 25% in 2015 to 15% in 2025.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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