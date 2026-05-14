Catholic World News

English diocese opens beatification cause of young Opus Dei member

May 14, 2026

» Continue to this story on Diocese of Salford

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Salford opened the beatification cause of Pedro Ballester, a lay member of Opus Dei who died in 2018 at the age of 21.

“Shortly after beginning university, Pedro was diagnosed with advanced pelvic cancer,” the diocese said in a May 13 statement. “He accepted his illness with remarkable faith, offering his suffering for the Pope, the Church and all souls, and bearing his condition with deep serenity and trust in God.”

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