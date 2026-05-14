Catholic World News

India’s bishops condemn killing of Baptist leaders

May 14, 2026

» Continue to this story on India Today

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India condemned the killing of Baptist leaders in Kangpokpi district in the state of Manipur (map).

Leaders of the Thadou Baptist Association were ambushed as they traveled between two villages.

“We are heartbroken by this painful incident in which innocent lives were lost and several others were injured,” the bishops said in their May 13 statement. “May the God of peace comfort the grieving, heal the wounded, forgive the wrong, and bless Manipur with lasting harmony and peace.”

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