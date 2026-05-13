Catholic World News

New Mexico basilica pastor suspended, accused of stealing diocesan records

May 13, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Peter Baldacchino of Las Cruces, New Mexico, suspended Father Christopher Williams, the pastor of the Basilica of San Albino, amid allegations that he stole diocesan financial records and gave them to a lay organization, Voice of the Laity.

Voice of the Laity contended that Father Williams “is being unfairly punished for courageously defending orthodox Catholic teaching and for supporting diocesan priests, seminarians, and parishioners who expressed concerns about the Diocese’s direction. It is our understanding that he and another brave priest raised their concerns with the Vatican through a documented dossier.”

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