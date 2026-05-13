Catholic World News

Israeli soldiers sentenced after desecration of Virgin Mary statue in Lebanon

May 13, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: An Israeli soldier was sentenced to 21 days in military detention for placing a cigarette in the mouth of a Marian statue in Debel, Lebanon.

A second soldier who photographed the act was sentenced to 14 days.

Israel’s military “respects freedom of religion and worship, as well as holy sites and religious symbols of all religions and communities,” said Lt. Col. Ariella Mazor, spokeswoman for the Israeli Defense Forces.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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