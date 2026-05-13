Catholic World News

Archbishop Gallagher marks 50 years of diplomatic relations between Holy See, Cabo Verde

May 13, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, traveled to Cabo Verde (Cape Verde) to mark 50 years of diplomatic relations with the Holy See.

Speaking at a conference on May 11, Archbishop Gallagher highlighted the importance of the “defense of life, the family, religious freedom, human rights, democracy, multilateralism, and international law,” Vatican News reported. The prelate also discussed the Holy See’s diplomatic history.

Located in the Atlantic off the coast of Africa, the island nation of 620,000 (map) is 95% Christian (77% Catholic) and 3% Muslim.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!