Catholic World News

Vienna’s new archbishop discusses ecumenism, interreligious dialogue with Pope

May 12, 2026

Pope Leo XIV held his first private audience with Archbishop Josef Grünwidl of Vienna, seven months after his appointment to the see and less than four months after his installation.

“It was a very good conversation,” Archbishop Grünwidl said after the May 11 audience, which lasted a half hour. “Pope Leo, as many before me have noticed, is an excellent listener. Among other things, we talked about the good ecumenical cooperation and the successful interreligious dialogue in Vienna.”

Archbishop Grünwidl was also scheduled to meet with officials of three Vatican dicasteries.

“The invitation by Pope Leo XIV and the Vatican authorities could also be understood as a sign of appreciation for the Catholic Church in Austria,” the Vienna archdiocese said in a statement.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!