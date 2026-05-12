Catholic World News

Vienna’s new archbishop discusses ecumenism, interreligious dialogue with Pope

May 12, 2026

Pope Leo XIV held his first private audience with Archbishop Josef Grünwidl of Vienna, seven months after his appointment to the see and less than four months after his installation.

“It was a very good conversation,” Archbishop Grünwidl said after the May 11 audience, which lasted a half hour. “Pope Leo, as many before me have noticed, is an excellent listener. Among other things, we talked about the good ecumenical cooperation and the successful interreligious dialogue in Vienna.”

Archbishop Grünwidl was also scheduled to meet with officials of three Vatican dicasteries.

“The invitation by Pope Leo XIV and the Vatican authorities could also be understood as a sign of appreciation for the Catholic Church in Austria,” the Vienna archdiocese said in a statement.

 

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Tue12 May
Easter

Tuesday of the Sixth Week of Easter; Opt Mem of Sts. Nereus & Achilleus, Martyrs; Opt Mem of St. Pancras, Martyr; Minor Rogation Day

Image for Tuesday of the Sixth Week of Easter; Opt Mem of Sts. Nereus & Achilleus, Martyrs; Opt Mem of St. Pancras, Martyr; <em>Minor Rogation Day</em>

The Church celebrates the Optional Memorial of Saints Nereus and Achilleus (d. 98) who were Roman soldiers in the household of Flavia Domitilla. They were instructed and converted by St. Peter. These two soldiers in turn inspired St. Domitilla to consecrate her virginity to God. Thereupon, Aurelianus, the…

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