Catholic World News

Sudan’s PM meets with Pontiff, sees ‘deepening relationship’ with Holy See

May 12, 2026

Pope Leo XIV received Prime Minister Kamil Idris of Sudan, a nation that has suffered civil war since 2023.

“I was honored to meet His Holiness Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican this morning, where we discussed the deepening relationship between Sudan and the Holy See, and the urgent need to end the suffering of the Sudanese people,” Prime Minister Idris said in a social media post following the May 11 audience.

After the papal audience, the prime minister met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of His Holiness, and Msgr. Mihăiţă Blaj, Undersecretary for Relations with States and International Organizations.

“During the cordial talks at the Secretariat of State, the importance of relations between the Holy See and Sudan was emphasized, as was the significant contribution of the local Church to the good of the country,” the Holy See Press Office said in a statement. “The discussion also addressed the severe crisis that has been plaguing war-torn Sudan for the last three years.”

“In this regard, the urgent need to achieve a ceasefire, provide assistance to the population and initiate a sincere dialogue among all parties of the Sudanese nation was reiterated, with the aim of ending the conflict and collectively establishing peace,” the Vatican statement concluded.

Likewise, Prime Minister Idris said:

I also held constructive discussions with Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Msgr. Mihăiţă Blaj on the importance of humanitarian assistance, dialogue, and collective efforts toward peace, stability, and national recovery in Sudan. We value the longstanding contribution of the Church and all partners working for peace, dignity, and hope for our people.

Sudan (map) is a northeastern African nation of 51.8 million that is 92% Muslim and 4% Christian, with 3% adhering to ethnic religions. Sudan is distinct from predominantly Christian and animist South Sudan.

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