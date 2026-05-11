Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat on migration policy: Save lives, preserve family unity

May 11, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Addressing a UN forum on migration, a Vatican diplomat said that the Holy See delegation wished to emphasize saving lives, preserving family unity, and protecting migrants from the dark side of technological innovations, including “cyber slavery.”

Citing “serious concerns about the vulnerability of migrants along dangerous routes,” Msgr. Robert Murphy, Chargé d’Affaires of the Permanent Observer Mission of the Holy See to the United Nations said that “protecting migrants’ lives is an obligation under international law, based on the fundamental right to life. Strengthening cooperation on search and rescue operations is of utmost importance, as is ensuring that respect for the right to life is never subordinated to any other interests.”

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