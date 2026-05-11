Catholic World News

Blessed Sacrament stolen from Nigerian adoration chapel

May 11, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Owerri, Nigeria, declared a week of prayer and reparation after the Blessed Sacrament was stolen from an adoration chapel.

On April 29, “unknown persons opened parts of the roof, gained access through the ceiling, and made away with the monstrance containing the Blessed Sacrament,” said Archbishop Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, who decried the desecration.

Archbishop Ugorji added:

All priests in the Owerri Archdiocese are reminded to strictly adhere to the norms and directives regarding the exposition of the Blessed Sacrament and adoration to avoid any recurrence. We emphasize that exposition is to take place only when a fitting attendance of the faithful is assured (cf. Can. 942). The Blessed Sacrament must never be left unattended during exposition.

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