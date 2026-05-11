Catholic World News

Holy See pavilion’s second venue opens at Venice art show

May 11, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal José Tolentino de Mendonça, the prefect of the Dicastery for Culture and Education, took part in the opening of the second venue of the Holy See’s pavilion at the Venice Biennale.

The Biennale, a major contemporary art exhibition that takes place every two years, will conclude on November 22. The Holy See’s pavilion, entitled “The ear is the eye of the soul,” is inspired by the works of St. Hildegard of Bingen.

The first venue features a sound installation; the second, a contemporary scriptorium.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!