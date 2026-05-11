Catholic World News

‘I will keep defending immigrants,’ new WV bishop says in interview

May 11, 2026

» Continue to this story on The Guardian

CWN Editor's Note: The recently appointed bishop of Wheeling-Charleston, West Virginia, told The Guardian that he will keep “defending immigrants and fighting for fair treatment for them.”

“We are not approaching this from a partisan political standpoint, but from a moral one,” said Bishop Evelio Menjivar-Ayala. “The Church bases its teaching, its social doctrine, on the Holy Scriptures and the Gospel. The defense of immigrants’ rights is … grounded in the Gospel and the Holy Scriptures.”

Born in El Salvador in 1970, Bishop Menjivar-Ayala was ordained a priest of the Archdiocese of Washington in 2004 and appointed an auxiliary bishop in 2022. He was the subject of a 2023 Washington Post essay, “He was an undocumented immigrant. He became ‘Your Excellency’.“

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