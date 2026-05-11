Catholic World News

India’s bishops appeal for constitutional integrity, inclusive governance

May 11, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: In a statement following elections in several Indian states, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India said that the “true measure of a vibrant democracy lies not just in the successful conduct of elections, but in the steadfast commitment of elected leaders to serve the most vulnerable.”

“We urge the new governments to work hand-in-hand with all institutions to build a more just, inclusive, and equitable India,” the bishops’ conference added, as it called upon “newly elected governments and leaders, irrespective of political affiliations, to remain firmly committed to the Constitution of India and the democratic values it upholds.”

The South Asian nation of 1.42 billion (map), the world’s most populous nation, is 73% Hindu, 14% Muslim, 5% Christian, 3% ethnic religionist, and 2% Sikh.

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