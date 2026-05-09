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Pope challenges Augustiner Bräu brewers to care for creation, act as just stewards

May 09, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received pilgrims today from Munich’s Augustiner Bräu and challenged them to care for creation as just stewards. The beer brewers were joined by representatives of the Edith-Haberland-Wagner Foundation, which supports the brewery.

Augustiner Bräu, Munich’s oldest independent brewery, was founded by Augustinian friars in 1328 but passed into other hands after the friary’s dissolution under Napoleon in 1802.

After recalling the brewery’s Augustinian heritage, Pope Leo recalled Pope Francis’s statement that “everything is, as it were, a caress of God.” Pope Leo commented:

This insight calls us to the great responsibility not only to care for creation but to ensure that its resources are always used wisely and with an eye to justice, which is a prerequisite for peace. As you return home, I therefore encourage you to continue playing your part in promoting a just and effective approach to caring for creation, both professionally and personally, for the sake of the common good.

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