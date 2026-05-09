Catholic World News

Muslims and Christians should condemn persecution, Pope tells Senegal’s Muslim leaders

May 09, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received a delegation of Senegalese Muslim leaders this morning, thanked them for their efforts to foster interreligious dialogue with local Catholics, and told them that Christians and Muslims have a shared responsibility to condemn discrimination and persecution.

“As Christians and Muslims, we all believe that every human being is fashioned by the hands of God, and thus endowed with a dignity that no law or human power has the right to take away,” Pope Leo said.

“It is on this foundation of brotherhood, rooted in the origins of humanity and in faith, that we jointly assume our shared responsibility: to condemn all forms of discrimination and persecution based on race, religion or origin; to reject any exploitation of God’s name for military, economic or political ends; to raise our voices in support of every minority that suffers,” the Pope added.

Located in West Africa, Senegal, a nation of 19.3 million (map), is 92% Muslim, 5% Christian, and 3% ethnic religionist.

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