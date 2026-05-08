Catholic World News

Vatican orders Baton Rouge bishop investigation

May 08, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Bishops authorized the archbishop of New Orleans to conduct an investigation into whether Bishop Michael Duca of Baton Rouge failed to respond appropriately to an abuse complaint.

The investigation is being conducted under the terms of Vos Estis Lux Mundi (You Are the Light of the World), Pope Francis’s apostolic letter on addressing sexual abuse.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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