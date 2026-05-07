Catholic World News

Pope describes work of Swiss Guard as vocation to holiness

May 07, 2026

Pope Leo XIV today received members of the Pontifical Swiss Guard and their families, a day after 28 new members were sworn in.

“This day is an opportunity to express my gratitude to the Swiss nation, from which these young recruits come, who joyfully place themselves at the Pope’s service,” Pope Leo said during the audience, which took place in Clementine Hall of the Apostolic Palace. “They are a source of pride for your country and bring to the Vatican the cultural and spiritual values in which they have been raised.”

The Pope characterized the mission of the Guardsmen as one of prayer, service, and holiness.

“Whilst you stand at your post, you can marvel at the beauty that meets your eyes,” Pope Leo said. “This beauty comes from God and leads to God, the Father of Beauty and Goodness. Your mission, which is first and foremost a military one, is nevertheless inseparable from the vocation to holiness of every baptized person.”

The Pope continued:

More than soldiers, you are servants who, in the image of Christ, go out to meet those in need of your help: not only members of the Curia or officials visiting the Vatican, but also pilgrims and tourists. Always remember these words of Jesus: “As you did it to one of the least of these my brethren, you did it to me” (Mt 25:40). The night shifts, in silence and solitude, follow the bustle of the daytime shifts, during which you must pay attention to everyone and everything. They can be opportune moments for you to nourish your soul with readings and meditations that offer you the opportunity to encounter the inner Master, and to offer this prayer of Saint Nicholas of Flüe: “My Lord and my God, take from me everything that distances me from You. My Lord and my God, give me everything that brings me closer to You. My Lord and my God, detach me from myself to give my all to You.”

“Life in the barracks is a privileged place for developing the human virtues of service to others, generosity and humility,” the Pontiff added. “Through the fraternal solidarity that characterizes your relationships, you will build a climate of harmony and joy within the Guard, which will be reflected in all those you meet. I encourage you to persevere on this path, which is often demanding but bears fruit.”

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!